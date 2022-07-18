Aston Villa beat Leeds United 1-0 in Brisbane courtesy of a second-half penalty from substitute Danny Ings.

Illan Meslier saved a Philippe Coutinho penalty and blocked the rebound after new Leeds signing Tyler Adams was penalised for handball in the first half, but Ings made no mistake following Leif Davis' handball.

Leeds forward Archie Gray was carried off on a stretcher only 11 minutes after coming on as a substitute.

The 16-year-old was injured in a challenge for which John McGinn was booked.