Man Utd v Tottenham: Team news

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is fit again after missing last weekend's derby defeat by Manchester City with a hip issue.

Defender Raphael Varane returns after a spell out with Covid-19, while Edinson Cavani is also available.

Midfielder Scott McTominay is struggling with a calf issue, while left-back Luke Shaw remains out.

Tottenham are without wing-back Ryan Sessegnon, who suffered a hamstring injury during the 5-0 win over Everton.

Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga stay sidelined with respective groin and knee problems.

