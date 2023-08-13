Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool: Key stats

Chelsea have not won in their past eight Premier League matches at Stamford Bridge (D5 L3), their longest run since November 1994-April 1995 (12 games).

Liverpool have not lost any of their last 12 games in the Premier League, the longest ongoing unbeaten run of any side (W7 D5), the first game in this run was also a draw at Stamford Bridge in April of last season.

Luis Diaz’s opener was the first goal in 483 minutes in this fixture, the previous four matches between these sides had ended goalless.

Chelsea had a possession figure of 65.4%, their highest on record in a Premier League game against Liverpool.