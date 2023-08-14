England and Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings has posted on social media after it was confirmed he sustained a "significant" knee injury in Saturday's loss at Newcastle United.

He said: "I don't even know where to start but to say thank you for all of your messages of support, Villa fans.

"From the day I came here on loan, I've given everything on the pitch. I'll now give everything off the pitch to come back even better, while supporting the team.

"To the players, fans and staff connected to Newcastle United, I also want to say thank you. The applause, the messages and the medical support I received on the day was really appreciated."