Dundee United 0-2 Celtic: What the manager said

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox says he "can't take positives right now" after his side's 2-0 Scottish Premiership defeat at home to Celtic.

"I'm sore and disappointed," he tells BBC Scotland. "We've got a huge game on Wednesday, so we have no time to feel sorry for ourselves. There's loads of big games coming. I don't think today will define our season.

"Today we're playing against a top side. I was pleased to get in at 0-0 at half-time - I thought in the last parts we were just surviving.

"We had to be braver on the ball, better in possession, because we didn't threaten enough for my liking. We conceded two quick goals and the rest of the afternoon becomes very difficult."

Celtic took the lead after Aaron Mooy's deep cross caught out goalkeeper Mark Birighitti and Jota headed in from an acute angle.

"I think we should try and stop the cross, first thing," Fox adds. "Birighitti has misjudged it and we drop the runner, so it's a free header. Like any goal, three or four things go wrong."