Manchester City are operating "at a level above everyone else" according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

Pep Guardiola's side dismantled Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday evening and Balague says the rest of Europe are fearing City the most.

"People in Spain are not talking about PSG or Bayern - they're talking about City as the great favourites to win," he said on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"They have so many players scoring goals and that's the sign of a team that'll be so difficult to stop. This year they seem to be at a level ahead of everyone else."

Rivals Paris St-Germain have put the emphasis on claiming a maiden Champions League title but Balague believes City have a different mindset.

"The club has not been built with the idea of winning the Champions League," he added. "It's been about dominating the domestic scene, which they're doing, and then regularly being in the top four in Europe.

"Guardiola is delivering that every season and has now converted them into the favourites."

