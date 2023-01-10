'Huge double-header coming up'

Ronny Costello, Dode Fox Podcast, external

I’ve never been one to get excited about a match against one of the Old Firm and the weekend was no exception.

It’s been a good return since the World Cup break, with seven points from four games including two clean sheets.

We started the game well, restricting Rangers while creating our own chances. A goal would have been nice before half-time but it didn’t happen before two in three minutes early into the second half killed the game.

They were happy to pass it about and accept the win and if we had been any deeper we would have likely have ended up in my living room!

Our season won’t be defined by games against the Old Firm, albeit both visit Tannadice this month, but the next two matches against Hibs and Livingston are huge for us in order to get distance from 12th, but also put pressure on those above.

The transfer window is open as well with rumours of the likes of World Cup star Aziz Behich, young prodigy Rory MacLeod and Tony Watt all heading out the door. Reinforcements are needed as we are still short in some positions and the squad depth isn’t great.