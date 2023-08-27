Full-time: Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa

Matty Cash scored twice as Aston Villa picked apart Burnley, who remain without a point since their Premier League return.

Villa suffered a 5-1 thumping at Newcastle in their opening game but have recovered in fine fashion, with three consecutive victories in all competitions.

Full-back Cash was the unlikely hero at Turf Moor, scoring two fine goals as Unai Emery's men showcased why they will be a force to be reckoned with this season.

It took just seven minutes for the visitors to prise open the Clarets backline, as Ollie Watkins ran through and chipped the ball to the back post for Cash to finish.

The second was a fine team move volleyed in by Poland international Cash, following a cutback from summer signing Moussa Diaby, who impressed once again.

But Vincent Kompany's side hit back immediately after the break as Lyle Foster swivelled and struck a calm finish for his first top-flight goal.

Burnley were much improved in the second period and exerted real pressure on Villa, but the visitors scored a brilliant goal on the counter-attack as Diaby rolled home to seal a deserved victory.

