'One player stands out a mile' - your ideal players from 20 years ago

Wayne Rooney in action for EvertonGetty Images

We asked you to tell us which player from your club's squad of 20 years ago (the 2003-04 season) would improve the current team.

Here's a selection of your replies:

Iain: There can only be one name - Duncan Ferguson. Heart, passion, desire, leadership - everything we are missing throughout the squad now.

Dan: Can I please have an 18-year-old Wayne Rooney back? Short at striker and short of transfer budget, he'd provide one or the other in great quantities.

David: When I look back to the squad of 2003-04 it seems like a decent outfit. However one player stands out a mile - Wayne Rooney. We are short of goals and true creativity in midfield. He brings both in abundance. He always put a shift in and just wanted to play football. I think Dyche would find room for him in today's Everton squad.

Chris: Obviously Wayne Rooney in his prime, but we could also do with another Thomas Gravesen in midfield.

Lippy: Steve Watson would be my choice. He could play in every position on the field and always gave 100%. I wish we had Kevin Campbell in the current squad to give Dominic Calvert-Lewin some competition and score us some goals!

