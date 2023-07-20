We asked you to tell us which player from your club's squad of 20 years ago (the 2003-04 season) would improve the current team.

Here's a selection of your replies:

Iain: There can only be one name - Duncan Ferguson. Heart, passion, desire, leadership - everything we are missing throughout the squad now.

Dan: Can I please have an 18-year-old Wayne Rooney back? Short at striker and short of transfer budget, he'd provide one or the other in great quantities.

David: When I look back to the squad of 2003-04 it seems like a decent outfit. However one player stands out a mile - Wayne Rooney. We are short of goals and true creativity in midfield. He brings both in abundance. He always put a shift in and just wanted to play football. I think Dyche would find room for him in today's Everton squad.

Chris: Obviously Wayne Rooney in his prime, but we could also do with another Thomas Gravesen in midfield.

Lippy: Steve Watson would be my choice. He could play in every position on the field and always gave 100%. I wish we had Kevin Campbell in the current squad to give Dominic Calvert-Lewin some competition and score us some goals!