After confirmation on Wednesday of Pau Torres' move to Aston Villa from Villarreal, we asked you to have your say on the new signing.

Here are a selection of your comments:

Keith: Great signing, finally over the line! Will improve both the first team and the depth of the squad. Hope he and Tyrone Mings can play together, possibly with Ezri Konsa at right-back. Now we need top-quality forward signings.

Mike: Should be a very good signing. Pau Torres is probably the best centre-back we've had since the mid-90s, after you know who.

Jake: Great signing - we've got four solid defenders this season in Pau, Mings, Konsa and a fit-again Diego Carlos. Seems like a great competition for starting places.

Robin: Pau Torres will add further stability to an already good Villa defence.

James: Great signing. Just need another four or five players to be sold and a handful of players in to improve the overall squad depth.