Brighton agree to sign Borussia Dortmund's Dahoud

Brighton have agreed to sign midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud from Borussia Dortmund for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old will join Albion on 1 July when his contract with the Bundesliga club expires.

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi said: "I’m excited to have Mahmoud in my team. I wanted him when I was at Sassuolo and I’m sure he is going to be a top player for us."

Technical director David Weir added: "We’re delighted to bring Mahmoud to the club, his quality and ability will really add to the options available to Roberto.

"He’s a quality player, he’s got lots of experience playing at a high level in Germany with great experience in Europe too.

"We’re looking forward to working with Mahmoud when pre-season starts next month and to seeing him in action in the Summer Series in the United States in July."