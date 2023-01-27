May delight as he signs new deal until 2025

Stevie May insists St Johnstone is the "only one place I wanted to stay" after signing a new two-and-a-half year deal.

The 30-year-oold striker, who has two Scottish Cup wins and a League Cup triumph across two spells in Perth, is now tied down under the summer of 2025.

“I am delighted to commit my future to St Johnstone," said May.

"As soon as we started to open talks, there was only one place I wanted to stay. There was never any doubt in my mind.

“I have fantastic memories here and have enjoyed success throughout my time at Saints. Hopefully we can bring those times back to McDiarmid.

“The fans have been brilliant throughout my time here. The support they give us home and away is hugely appreciated and I am looking forward to the next few years at Saints.”