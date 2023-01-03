David Moyes says he is "feeling really good" about his current position at West Ham despite the Hammers lurking just above the relegation zone having failed to win in their last five Premier League games.

"I'm feeling really good because I've had great support from David Sullivan and the board. I think West Ham supporters have been incredibly supportive," Moyes said.

"We're not at the halfway point yet, if the World Cup hadn't been on we wouldn't be at Christmas. We have to buck up, do better, play better. I've been in this position twice before and we just need to get it right."

Club captain Declan Rice has faced criticism from fans for his body language on the pitch - a concern Moyes does not share.

"Declan played fantastically well in the week. He tried to drive us on in the week. I don't see it," he added.

Rice has shared his views on the current form, telling the club's website: "It's frustrating because I know the quality we have got and I know the players we have got.

"There's no beating around the bush, we signed players in the summer and it's up to us to be out there, pushing, driving, giving everything for the badge and giving everything for the fans.

"I'm out there trying as hard to do that, trying to keep the lads going. All the lads in there are trying to keep each other going too.

"We're down there and that's the reality but we don't want to think like that because we want to have a positive mentality. We still think we can play and get a result in this league so there's not going to be any negativity from me.

"I don't like where we are, I don't like the way we've played recently - it's unlike us to lose five Premier League games but football is a learning experience and it's about how we move on."