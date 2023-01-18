Sir Jim Ratcliffe would not be the type of owner to splurge money on Manchester United, says The Athletic journalist Laurie Whitwell.

British businessman Ratcliffe's company Ineos is the first to declare an intention to take United off the Glazer family - but Whitwell urged caution for supporters desperate for the ownership to change hands.

"It's a cautionary tale for those who are rushing to get the Glazers out," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "They have to be cautious about who comes in next.

"It would be great if the Glazers involved the fans in it, but I imagine it will purely be a financial decision about who will offer the most money."

Ratcliffe already owns French side Nice, with Whitwell saying his model of ownership is one of marginal gains.

"He is quite prudent with his money and very smart," said Whitwell. "He has a lot of it but I cannot see him carrying out an equivalent of the splurges seen at other clubs.

"United are in a lot of debt and there is a lot of infrastructure that needs replacing."

