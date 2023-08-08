James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

Thiago has one more year on his contract. He played 28 times last year and he is prone to missing six or seven games at a time through injury.

But after Jordan Henderson and James Milner’s departures, Thiago is now the elder statesman in midfield (at 31). I think he is worth keeping at least for his experience, not to mention he is possibly Liverpool’s most gifted technical player.

A fully-fit Thiago is still a threat for Liverpool either from the start or off the bench and you would rather have him in your team than in the opponent's.

Liverpool have lost five midfielders this summer - now’s not the time to be losing any more.