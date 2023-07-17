We asked who Jurgen Klopp should be targeting to rebuild his midfield before the 2023-24 season.

The Reds have already lost the likes of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with Fabinho the subject of a £40m bid from Al-Ittihad and Jordan Henderson also linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Here's some of your thoughts:

Abraham: Liverpool should sign two defensive midfielders if Fabinho leaves. I believe he should be sold - he no longer has the legs for a title-chasing Premier League side. Thiago is also too injury-prone and isn't going to get better or quicker. Two new DMs, plus Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Bajcetic, Elliott and Trent (yes, I want him in midfield) should do us fine.

William: I think Sofyan Amrabat would be a good fit. He's a good player who would add experience to the midfield, and he would be good alongside the younger players. Kalvin Phillips is a very good player as well, but his injury record is as good as Naby Keita's.

Mark: We need Trent in his usual attacking role, so getting another full-back is important to free him up in case of midfield issues. I've always thought Tariq Lamptey has a massive future, but he's not played too much recently so I don't know if he has regular tissue issues etc.

Andrew: Phillips could potentially be a good signing but I would be concerned over his fitness. He's missed a lot of games through injury. I would like us to go for Caicedo from Brighton, but it seems like we'll probably be priced out of the market for him. I'll put my trust in Klopp to unearth another gem!

Bob: Liverpool's lack of investment in the midfield over the past five years has put them in this position. If they had refreshed the midfield by one player every year, they wouldn't be here struggling and looking at Phillips. They're nowhere near the top four next year because of the lack of investment and farcical transfer policy.