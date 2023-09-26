YouTuber and Manchester City fan Steven McInerney told BBC Radio Manchester's We're Not Really Here podcast that Rodri will be a "massive loss" for Pep Guardiola's side after his red card against Nottingham Forest: "He's proven time and time again that he's absolutely up for the big games.

"I saw all of these stats that he's the most creative player in the league right now. It's not just his defensive abilities - we're losing a creator and a goalscorer in big games.

"It's a massive loss. We're possibly losing the best player in the league, and the best midfielder in the world right now. There's no-one like him. He's perfect defensively and perfect going forward."

On City's squad depth, McInerney added: "It's self-inflicted. I can't help but think we should have kept some of those experienced youth players who've had loans, like McAtee.

"There's going to be 100-minute games this season - Treble winners, everybody wants to kick us. We could do with some of these young lads until January, because now we've got a smaller squad than ever.

"It's a bit concerning."

Listen to the full podcast episode here