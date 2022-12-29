Moyes on pressure, transfers and Brentford
- Published
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham’s game with Brentford on Friday.
Here are the key lines from the Hammers manager's news conference:
He accepts results this season have not been good enough: “We’ve recently been much more used to being in the top half of the table so we do not enjoy the position we are in. We recognise we have to win a few games to get out of it.”
Reports suggesting his job is in danger should the Hammers fail to beat Brentford are inaccurate: “I’ve got great support from David Sullivan so at the moment I would say that’s not correct. But I’m not daft. If you lose a few games, most managers will be under pressure.”
Nayef Aguerd will still be out but Gianluca Scamacca has a chance of playing: “Gianluca has done a bit of training so we will see. He is probably lacking a bit of match practice. Nayef is coming back from illness which we’re trying to get him over. I don’t believe he’s quite ready yet.”
On activity in the January transfer window: “We’ve said we’re probably not going to do much but that could change. There will be no chance Declan Rice leaves in this window.”
He has great respect for Brentford and boss Thomas Frank: “They have done a great job. The model they’ve got is very different from other clubs. We will try and do all of things we normally do to try and win.”