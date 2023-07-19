Kettlewell unhappy with 'horrendous' challenge on Lennon

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell says Lennon Miller was lucky to avoid serious injury in a “horrendous” challenge by Harry Cochrane during the 3-3 Viaplay Cup draw with Queen of the South.

Kettlewell was displeased with the officials after a thrilling tie that saw Ricki Lamie dismissed for a second yellow in the final minute before Motherwell took the bonus point on penalties.

“There was a horrendous tackle on young Miller that only went with a yellow card” said Kettlewell.

“We keep talking about trying to promote young talent in this country but that’s the type of challenge that really sets those young careers back.

“The player is completely out of control, he must be a solid four or five yards away when Miller touches the ball and comes off the ground.

“There were so many things going on in the game and I thought some of the decision-making could have been a bit more logical.

“I don’t think the game should ever get into the scenario it does at the end but several things baffled me.

“We end up with 10 men and the whole thing turns frantic in the last 10 minutes.”