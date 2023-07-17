Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Now Mexico’s triumphant Gold Cup campaign is over, it will be interesting to see if West Ham push forward with their initial interest in defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez.

The 25-year-old had been set to join Borussia Dortmund this summer, only for the German side to turn their back on the deal when it was almost done.

Alvarez’s availability has been noted by the Hammers as they try to plan for life without Declan Rice.

And it is easy to see why the Ajax man might be viewed as a Rice replacement.

He sits in front of the defence and tidies up in the same unfussy manner as the £100m England star.

He is calm in possession, able to take control in tight spaces and, crucially, spots danger and has the speed to react, albeit a bit late once in the second half which earned him a booking.

On the evidence of his appearance at the SoFi Stadium on Sunday, what Alvarez lacks is a willingness to get forward or carry the ball through the lines.

Happy enough to sit in when the Mexico full-backs pushed forward, in a game screaming out for central midfield creativity, Alvarez - like everyone else - didn’t offer any. When space appeared around the edge of the Panama box - as it did frequently - Alvarez was 15 yards further back protecting Mexico’s defence.

West Ham boss David Moyes has said finding a like-for-like replacement for Rice will be impossible. The Gold Cup final showed why.