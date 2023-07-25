Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham will be part of a bidding frenzy for France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, after Paris St-Germain received a world record £259m bid from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal for the player. (Telegraph - subscription required, external)

Tottenham and West Ham are leading the race for Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher, with the 23-year-old ready to leave Stamford Bridge having been deemed surplus to requirements. (Standard, external)

Chelsea's attempts to sign Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, from Brighton have stalled over the Seagulls' demand for defender Levi Colwill to be included in the deal. (Guardian, external)

