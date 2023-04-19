T﻿ransfer news: United and Liverpool battling for Mac Allister

Manchester United and Liverpool are leading the race for Brighton's Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 25, with Arsenal's negotiations not as advanced. (Cesar Luis Merlo - on Twitter)

Meanwhile, United are close to agreeing a new contract with goalkeeper David de Gea, whose deal runs out at the end of the season. (ESPN)

Centre-back Eric Bailly will return to Old Trafford this summer, with Marseille choosing not to take up an option to make his loan deal permanent. (Fabrizio Romano)

Finally, United scouts watched Birmingham City academy winger and England Under-16 international Trevan Sanusi, 15, on Monday. (Football Insider)

