Manchester United and Liverpool are leading the race for Brighton's Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 25, with Arsenal's negotiations not as advanced. (Cesar Luis Merlo - on Twitter), external

Meanwhile, United are close to agreeing a new contract with goalkeeper David de Gea, whose deal runs out at the end of the season. (ESPN), external

Centre-back Eric Bailly will return to Old Trafford this summer, with Marseille choosing not to take up an option to make his loan deal permanent. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Finally, United scouts watched Birmingham City academy winger and England Under-16 international Trevan Sanusi, 15, on Monday. (Football Insider), external

