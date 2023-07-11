Newcastle's Anthony Gordon has been named Player of the Tournament for the European Under-21 Championship by Uefa.

The 22-year-old played all six games in Georgia as England won the competition for the first time in 39 years.

He scored in the Young Lions' Group C win against Israel and their quarter-final victory over Portugal, as well as providing an assist in their tournament opener against the Czech Republic.

After winning the award, Gordon said: "I'm absolutely delighted.

"I feel I have had a good tournament, but me with the individual trophy is down to my team-mates and the staff. The squad is really unselfish.

"Six or seven of us might have won it, that shows how good we've been."

Previous winners of the award include Fabio Vieira, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Ceballos.