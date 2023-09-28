'We played an amazing game'

Speaking after his side had been knocked out of the Carabao Cup at Newcastle United, Pep Guardiola said: “You think the target was to win the quadruple? Honestly, it’s not.

“We competed really well and we are more than satisfied to win the treble. Our expectations are high, but not high enough to not be satisfied with that.

"It was a tight game and the players we played were really good. One mistake and we were done, the only chance they had. But the way we played in the first half was amazing.

"We played an incredible game. Really good in the first [half], in the second they were more aggressive, they scored but we were there all the game.

"Comparing last season when we went out to Southampton, we were not there - today we were. Congratulations to Newcastle."

Guardiola explained why he opted not to introduce Erling Haaland from the bench:

“I thought Kyle [Walker had played] a lot of minutes, Erling a lot of minutes. We have a lot of games ahead of us.

“Maybe the last 10-15 minutes, but I decided not to do it.”