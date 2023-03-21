Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, who is a target for Juventus, is set to sign a new two-year deal at Stamford Bridge. (Tuttomercato - in Italian), external

However, the Blues are ready to sell goalkeeper Edouard Mendy following a breakdown in contract renewal talks. (Football Insider), external

Declan Rice is expected to leave West Ham this summer, with Chelsea and Arsenal leading the chase for the 24-year-old England midfielder. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira is attracting interest from Chelsea, who see the 27-year-old Brazilian as a potential replacement for Mason Mount - but they face competition from Atletico Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (ESPN), external

