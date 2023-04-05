'Cooper must stay', but is relegation 'all but certain'? Your thoughts on Forest boss

We asked for your thoughts on Evangelos Marinakis' confirmation that Steve Cooper will remain in charge of Nottingham Forest.

Here are some of your comments:

Jon: Absolutely right to back Cooper and they should continue regardless next season. The only manager to completely 'get the club' and all it stands for and unify the club, players and fans for well over two decades.

Ian: Marinakis showing faith in our manager, like the vast majority of Forest fans, can only be good for the stability and togetherness of our great club. Other clubs won’t like that, and we have to use that to our advantage. He will keep us up, and lead us to bigger things next season.

Nick: At last some common sense. It is just insane to fire a manager with just nine games to go.

Rowan: This club has lacked stability for too long. I don't think we'll find a better manager. This has been a learning curve and even if relegated we should stick with Cooper and build on what we've learned. If we could finish in 17th, bonus! Relegation wouldn't be the end. Cooper must stay!

Simon: Steve Cooper got this club back in the top flight for the first time in over two decades. Without him, who knows where we would be! He deserves our backing even if we go down. Starting next season in the Championship with all the parachute payments and Cooper in charge is not a bad 'second best' if we don’t stay up.

Andrew: Appalling away record with zero improvement. Same comments from Steve Cooper after each repeated failure. Clearly is unable to instil any passion into the away performances. Strange substitutions and selections. Realistically he appears bereft of any solutions to the away form. Relegation all but certain.