Chelsea have not won either of their past two league visits to Molineux (D1 L1) since winning 5-2 in September 2019 under Frank Lampard.

Daniel Podence is Wolves’ top scorer in the Premier League this season, with his six goals in 2022-23 as many as he had scored in his first three campaigns combined (2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22). His six goals this term have won eight points for Wolves, more than any other player for the club.