Redevelopment work is well under way at Kenilworth Road to ensure it meets Premier League standards, at an expected cost in the region of £10m.

Chief recruitment officer Mick Harford previously told BBC Three Counties Radio the ongoing work may result in Luton needing to play their first "two or three" Premier League matches away from home while the work is completed.

BBC Three Counties Radio's Simon Oxley said: "We'd hinted at it in our conversations after the [Championship play-off] final. We understand the Premier League and Luton are in discussions.

"Luton are confident they'll get the work done, but you never know, do you? If we had bad weather, if there was some sort of problem, who knows?

"The Premier League won't want to be in a situation two weeks before the season whereby they're having to change any schedule, so I think they will err on the side of caution and will say they can have the first two or three away from home.

"It's not unprecedented. Other clubs have done it, and I believe Liverpool are even doing it this season because they're doing work on one of their stands."

The 2023-24 Premier League fixtures will be released on Thursday at 09:00 BST - and we will have all the details here.

Listen to more about Luton's preparations for the Premier League here