James Ward-Prowse's move to West London gives him a fresh chance to match a Premier League record previously set by David Beckham.

The former Southampton captain has scored 17 goals directly from free-kicks in the Premier League - just one goal behind the competition's highest tally set by former England skipper Beckham back in his Manchester United days.

Beckham and Ward-Prowse are well clear of their nearest competition, with the third-placed total of 12 shared by Gianfranco Zola, Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The only other players to reach double figures for Premier League free-kick goals are Laurent Robert and Sebastian Larsson, with 11 goals each, and Ian Harte and Morten Gamst Pedersen with 10 goals each.

Ward-Prowse scored his last Premier League free-kick goal in Southampton's 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last season.