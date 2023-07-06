Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

The year is 2022. Nottingham Forest have shed half their promotion-winning team. Steve Cooper is a man on a mission.

By 6 July, Forest have four new players through the door - Moussa Niakhite, Giulian Biancone, Dean Henderson, Taiwo Awoniyi - and are about to embark on an unprecedented summer of accumulation.

Ultimately, the club would bring in 21 new players over the summer, many of whom would prove vital during the campaign, with Cooper consistently saying the additions were "a necessity".

This year however, it's been a quite different story.

So far, the revolving doors at Wilford Lane have remained close with no new players signed ahead of pre-season training starting on Monday.

It is no secret Forest need a keeper - the return of Henderson would do just nicely if his parent club Manchester United can address their own needs between the posts.

They could also do with strengthening in midfield with Jonjo Shelvey's future uncertain and Lewis O'Brien's status unknown after he was packed off to the United States in February.

Up front, Awoniyi thrilled during the run-in and Brennan Johnson is obviously outstanding, but beyond that, Sam Surridge, Emmanuel Dennis and Chris Wood have yet to convince they are the answer.

Whereas last season Forest needed new players just to fill the team-sheet, now Cooper is operating from a position of strength.

A simple three or four additions would add depth before a tricky second season in the top flight and the small matter of Arsenal away on opening weekend.

