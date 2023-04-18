It was a "big opportunity" for Arsenal to pick up crucial points against West Ham and they "failed" to take it.

That is the view of BBC Radio London's Arsenal reporter Harry Symeou, who was speaking on the station's The Far Post podcast following their 2-2 draw with the Hammers on Sunday.

After throwing away a two-goal lead in back-to-back games for the first time in their history in the competition, Arsenal now sit just four points above Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

"When you're being chased by a side of Manchester City’s quality, you feel there is very little room for error," said Seymour.

"People keep talking of City's need to go win every game between now and the end of the season and the scary thing is you wouldn't put it past them whereas with Arsenal, you felt there were a number of games they needed to get three points from so that they could keep Manchester City at bay.

"This was one of them."

The north London side need a positive result against bottom-of-the-table Southampton on Friday before a crucial game against their title rivals the following Wednesday.

"I don't want to say the title is gone, but this was a big opportunity for three points and they failed to do it," added Seymour.

"The only way to shake off a result like this is to go and win the next one and that is what Arsenal have to focus on now.

"There's no point crying over spilt milk."

