Tough schedule no excuse for Hibs - Hanlon

Hibernian defender Paul Hanlon says that the club's tough run of fixtures is no excuse for their poor start to the league season.

Lee Johnson's side have had several additional games against European opposition as they look to qualify for the Europa Conference League, and are on course to set up a play-off against Aston Villa, but have struggled in the Scottish Premiership, losing their two games so far, against St Mirren and Motherwell.

"We've all worked hard pre-season, and we're all fit lads that should be able to cope with [the schedule]," Hanlon said. "I don't think that's an excuse. We have to be better all over the pitch.

"The games are coming so thick and fast that it's just about the next game. We've shown we can do it [against Luzern], but we've got to do it again now.

"After the high of Thursday we wanted to back that up with a good performance and a good result. We never found the answers [against Motherwell]. We huffed and puffed, but were never a threat, and two moments of sloppiness cost us goals."