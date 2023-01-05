Hearts target Kuol arrives in Edinburgh for talks

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

Garang Kuol has arrived in Edinburgh for talks with Hearts as the Tynecstle club bid to sign the Australia international on loan from Newcastle United.

The 18-year-old forward only signed for Eddie Howe's side on 1 January from Central Coast Mariners, but is set to be sent out to gain first-team experience.

Hearts are aiming to fend off interest from elsewhere to add Kuol to their Socceroos contingent of Kye Rowles, Nathaniel Atkinson and Cammy Devlin.

Kuol, his country's most exciting young talent, won two of his three caps at the 2022 World Cup and was denied a last-minute equaliser in the last 16 against eventual champions Argentina by Emiliano Martinez's superb save.