Unai Emery has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa's Premier League game against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He said Ollie Watkins deserved an England call-up, but said the striker will use his omission as motivation going forward.

Villa's priority is still "escaping the bottom" and then thinking about "being in the top 10 and looking more up than down".

There is no change in team news from the last game and, with injuries, "we didn't recover any more".

On the progress of Villa’s new Inner City Academy, he said: "It’s very important to create the future."

Emery is looking forward to another game at Villa Park and said "I am very excited to play with our supporters and show our best performance".

He expects a difficult match against the Cherries, who are "in a good moment and playing really well".

