Alex Howell, BBC Sport football reporter

The sacking of manager Patrick Vieira by Crystal Palace won’t come as a surprise to those who have seen the Eagles struggle in 2023.

It was felt that Vieira was fighting for his job after the Brighton defeat on Wednesday, but he may have been given the Arsenal game as one last chance to show he could turn around a season that’s turning into a relegation battle. Ultimately, that hasn’t happened.

Palace haven’t won since a New Year's Eve victory over Bournemouth. They conceded with the last kick of the game against Brentford to cost them a win this year and have had fixtures against the majority of the top six to deal with.

Goalscoring has been a huge issue. Vieira’s side have not found the net for the last four matches and haven’t scored twice in a game since December.

Vieira is well liked around the club but the threat of relegation has proved too much for chairman Steve Parish and the club have made a change.

It’s not yet clear who the club will bring in to replace Vieira but they will need to get the team scoring and quickly.

The Eagles don’t concede a lot of goals but without goals, they won’t pick up points and the threat of relegation gets bigger with every week that passes.

