Beale on director of football role, derby controversy & lengthy injury list
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Michael Beale has been speaking to the media before Rangers face St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the Rangers boss:
Beale says it’s up to the board whether they appoint a successor to Ross Wilson and that he can work alone or with a director of football.
He had nothing to do with letter to the Scottish FA asking for reasons why Alfredo Morelos' goal in last week's derby defeat wasn’t given. Beale is not happy with the call but the “game is now gone".
Beale says there is no place for the abuse suffered by referee Kevin Clancy in the wake of last weekend's game.
New chairman John Bennett has "a lot of energy and good ideas" and planning for the summer has been ongoing since Beale arrived as manager in November: "I'm excited about the future and our arrivals".
Connor Goldson is still out with a hip problem and Ryan Kent, Antonio Colak, Ryan Jack, Ridvan Yilmaz and Scott Wright are also unavailable on Saturday.