George Cummins, BBC Sport

It was mocked on social media, but Arsenal's decision to practise penalties in their pre-season fixtures has paid off.

When the Gunners played Manchester United in the States they lost 2-0, but after the game - and at the request of both managers - the two sides played out a penalty shootout, with United winning 5-3. It was the perfect opportunity to practise in front of a crowd.

Arsenal followed it up a week later when they drew with Monaco at the Emirates, but beat the French side on penalties 5-4.

Arteta told BBC Radio 5 Live Sport on Sunday why they did it: "It was all part of a summer plan. We did it three times and we put a lot of work into it because we knew it was a possibility. Well done to all the takers, Aaron Ramsdale and the coaches because it paid off."

Why did it matter on Sunday? Manchester City have had the hold over the north London side since 2020. Not many players in the current Arsenal squad have beaten Pep Guardiola's team.

It may be a glorified friendly, but winning on penalties will do wonders for the squad and that may make a huge difference when they face the champions in the league this season.