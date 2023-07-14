We asked you for the worst value signings Manchester United have ever made.

Here are some of your responses:

Max: Who has been the worst value signing the Red Devils have ever made? Tough choice between Pogba or Di Maria. Both overly expensive and both were terrible for United.

Peter: Worst value signing - Alexis Sanchez. High wages and low output.

JP: Pogba has been the worst signing ever. You can exclude his poor performances on the pitch from this equation too. It was his arrogance and disruption to the team that were the most costly. He truly marked the end of decades of success and commitment through his self-indulgent failure. His impact on team cohesion was blatant.

Myres: Harry Maguire, United lost £65m on this single purchase.

Greg: Toss up between Pogba and Lukaku. Actually Pogba takes it - at least we got most of the money back for Lukaku.