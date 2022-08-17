With Chelsea continuing to push for the signing of Anthony Gordon, we asked you who you would have your eye on, if Everton could negotiate a swap into the deal.

Here are some of your comments:

Wayne: If they come back with a couple of possible loan-to-buy players, then I think we should sell. I might be in the minority here but Gordon is not worth £45m. This would put him in the top 100 valued transfers.

David: Conor Gallagher needs to be part of any deal for Gordon.

Si: I can see both sides. I’d like to keep him but £50m is ridiculous. Maybe sell but insist he is loaned straight back to us for this season?

David: Give us Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja and Callum Hudson-Odoi as a swap.

Steve: Cash plus Conor Gallagher, Michy Batshuayi/Armando Broja would be acceptable.