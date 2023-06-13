Everton board developments 'a start'

Former Everton defender Alan Stubbs says recent developments on the club's board are "a start in terms of what fans had been calling for" but he hopes Bill Kenwright leaves soon.

Speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside about the departures of Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Grant Ingles and Graeme Sharp, Stubbs said: "I think people probably would have liked it done before now but at least it’s a start in terms of what a lot of fans had been calling for for a considerable amount of time now.

"I really do feel for Sharpey because he is guilty by association with them more than anything. I don’t think he has done an awful lot wrong.

"But the fact he was on the board and came out and backed Denise and Bill didn’t really do him any favours. I’m not surprised by the news released and we are all waiting for the big one as in Mr Kenwright.

"I’m surprised because of his fantastic relationship with Denise that they haven’t gone together and I don’t really know what the hold up is."

