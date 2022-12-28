Gossip - Gordon backed to return
Ex-defender Steven Pressley is backing Craig Gordon to play again after his broken leg and surpass more of his Hearts records. (Daily Record), external
Dundee United manager Liam Fox has known Gordon since they were teenagers and is in no doubt the Hearts keeper will make a comeback. (The Courier), external
Gordon's replacement Zander Clark says his first Hearts start will be bittersweet as he reveals how much the Scotland keeper has helped him in national team squads. (Daily Record), external
