Manchester United legend Eric Cantona says he would rather watch Championship football than the Premier League if he was a football fan now.

Cantona, now 56, won four Premier League titles and two FA Cups with the Red Devils between 1992-97 before retiring and branching off into other careers including acting.

He has been speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today Programme about the state of modern football and how money influences the elite level of the game.

"I feel that if I still lived in England I’d support a club in the second division I think," Cantona said.

"The old atmosphere of football. I am old. I am a stupid guy as I’m too old. I love football, I love the atmosphere of football, I love the soul of football.

"I don’t know why some clubs change to a bigger stadium with a brand. I think Arsenal lost it, when they left Highbury, they left their soul."

United have not won a trophy for six seasons, since lifting both the League Cup and Europa League in 2016-17.

"I’d love to see Manchester United winning things but in England it's difficult to win because you have a lot of clubs," the Frenchman added.

"In Spain, you have Real Madrid and Barcelona and 95% of the time one of them wins the title. In England, it is so difficult - it took Liverpool 30 years to win the Premier League."

