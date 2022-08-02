Saveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

With the English Football League season in full swing, it will feel just a little surreal for many Nottingham Forest fans to not see the club’s participation in the Championship this year.

Premier League, you say?

Long before Steve Cooper signed Jesse Lingard, I had a strong feeling that Marinakis, Murphy and Cooper had visions extending far beyond survival.

Many chose to ignore the Lingard rumours, disregarding them as ludicrous and absurd. With the signing confirmed, along came the mighty uproar.

To see a player of such calibre sign for my club left me in a moment of utter disbelief (in the best way possible).

Hearing his, and my club’s, name echoed nationwide was largely positive for me and many other supporters.

We’ve garnered the attention of the masses, becoming a central talking point, after 23 painful years of radio silence. This can only be a good thing.

Lingard has increased the boost to the city; this is evident from the amount of Lingard and JLingz shirts I have already seen donned through Nottingham.

I won’t tire of the JLingz trademark gesture either.

As this euphoria spreads through the city, our sights are firmly set on a strong start at Newcastle.