As the January transfer window enters its final day, we've been asking what business Fulham still need to do between now and 23:00 GMT.

Here are some of your views:

Charlie: Fulham need depth in centre midfield - the versatile Calum Chambers would be a welcome return as back-up for Palhinha in a deeper defensive role but they need at least two (one needs to be more balanced though). They also need a striker as back up for Mitro - there’s only Vinicius right now and frankly he’s not got Premier League quality.

Toby: The Fulham squad has a lot of talent in it at the moment, but I believe if we want to stay in the top part of the table we need more depth. Another CAM/CM could be very helpful with the likes of Sander Berge and Sasa Lukic being linked already, while I think another right-back is also necessary with Mbabu out of favour.

Dylan: Berge and Lukic as well as Cedric would be an incredible last 48 hours of the window. Reckon we may end up with two or three as Berge still has a couple of extra suitors. Can't complain with the way the season has gone so far so just need squad depth to ensure it doesn't go to pot now!

Pete: Fulham doing very nicely, only concern is what happens if Mitro is out but difficult to find a quality striker happy to play second fiddle. Michail Antonio would be great if he fancied a change.

Gus: I'd like us to get Lukic and Cedric, we also want Berge but he's too expensive.