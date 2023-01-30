New Everton manager Sean Dyche can "inspire our fanbase", according to chairman Bill Kenwright.

"Kevin and I spent some valuable time with Sean over the past few days," said Kenwright.

"He quickly convinced me that he has exactly the right attributes to make himself a great Everton manager – and a man who could inspire our fanbase.

"And Farhad felt the same when he met him, too."

The former Burnley boss has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract until June 2025 and his first match in charge will be against Arsenal on Saturday, 4 February.