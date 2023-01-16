Former Premier League manager Sean Dyche says adapting to the top tier of the English game calls for a “positive reality”.

Dyche, who started his career as a player at Nottingham Forest, has years of top-tier experience and has outlined the challenge Steve Cooper faces on BBC Radio Nottingham’s Shut Up and Show More Football podcast.

Dyche said: “It’s a strange thing stress, or stress as we imagine it. If you think you’re going to be in the Premier League as a new club and it’ll be easy, it’s not. If you think you’ll win very week, you’re not going to. So therefore you think what’s the reality?

“Are we going to have some tough days? Yes. So how do you deal with it? What’s the way? To not get super powered when you win a game or get super low when you don’t. You learn over time these are the realities. So you have to adapt to the honesty of the challenge. I call it a positive reality.

“There is a reality line in front of you as a team and manager. Where can you move forward and build it while knowing it is going to be a challenge?

“On stress, it’s a very serious injury but it’s not life or death. Not for me anyway. There’s a lot riding on it but it still is a sport and game. Sometimes you need a bit of life reality if you like.”