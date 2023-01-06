Kevin de Bruyne's masterful performance in Manchester City's 1-0 over Chelsea got the midfielder a spot in Garth Crooks' Team of the Week.

"Pep Guardiola made four changes to his starting line-up in order to beat Chelsea, but there is one player he refuses to substitute who is the perfect team player.

"Kevin de Bruyne could have shot when he passed to Jack Grealish, who in turn found Riyad Mahrez to score.

"With De Bruyne in their team, anything is possible - and that's why Arsenal are by no means nailed-on champions just yet."

