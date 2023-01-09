Besiktas have responded to widespread links between on-loan striker Wout Weghorst and a move to Manchester United.

The 30-year-old is on loan with the Turkish club from Burnley but reports have stated United hope a deal can be struck whereby his loan deal is terminated, allowing him to move to Old Trafford., external

Weghorst has eight goals in 16 league games for Besiktas, who reportedly want compensation if his loan ends early.

In a statement, Besiktas said: "The claim that there is an exit clause in our football player's contract, stating that his contract can be terminated with a compensation of 2.5 million euros (£2.2m) in case of an offer from the Premier League, is fictitious.

"However, the news that the player in question will leave the team on Tuesday is completely untrue. The initiative regarding Wout Weghorst belongs entirely to Beşiktas."