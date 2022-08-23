After his performance in Manchester United's win over Liverpool on Monday, Lisandro Martinez has made it into Garth Crooks' team of the week.

"I questioned recently whether Erik Ten Hag had what it takes to manage Manchester United and I was scathing about the performance of Lisandro Martinez against Brentford," said Garth. "Well, both came up trumps against Liverpool.

"Ten Hag showed real metal to leave out Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo and instead invested in youth, while Martinez looked like a centre-back who had finally come to terms with the physicality of the Premier League. As for Liverpool they were not at their best and haven't been this season. It's early days but United have lift off."

Find out who else made Garth's team of the week here