Postecoglou on Oh, Giakoumakis future, Jenz & transfer 'agility'
- Published
Lewis Irons, BBC Sport Scotland
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media before the weekend trip to face Dundee United.
Here are the key lines from the press conference:
Hyeongyu Oh was one of the first players Postecoglou identified when he arrived at Celtic, so he is delighted to finally land the striker and believes he can contribute straight away.
“Lots of speculation” over Giorgos Giakoumakis’ future but Postecoglou is continuing to focus on how the striker feels and trains.
Celtic will remain “agile” for the rest of the transfer window, but outgoing transfers are more likely than more new arrivals.
Moritz Jenz’s season-long loan from Lorient being cut short was best for both parties. He provided cover early in the season but is no longer guaranteed minutes and has joined Schalke.
Greg Taylor and Cameron Carter-Vickers have trained well this week and are back from injury for the trip to Tannadice.